Actor Vince Vaughn arrested on suspicion of DUI at California checkpoint

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach overnight, authorities said.

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Manhattan Beach overnight, authorities said.

The 48-year-old was arrested sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning when he went through a checkpoint in the city, police said.

Authorities said Vaughn, along with a passenger, were detained at the checkpoint. He was then subsequently arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

His passenger was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Both were booked into jail and then they posted bail.
