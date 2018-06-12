Herbert Akins Road Elementary student Delaney Collins got a surprise visit from her sister, Ryann, who is in the Air Force.The 8-year-old was walking to lunch when her sister, who was hiding behind a doorway, walked toward her in the hallway of the school in Fuquay-Varina.They haven't seen each other since January.The sisters wiped tears from their eyes after an overdue embrace."I'm really happy to see my sister," Delaney said. "I haven't seen her in a long time.Ryann, who graduated from Leesville Road High School, was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita, TX, and is now at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, AR.So, what does the pair have planned not that they've been reunited?They will have a sleepover and watch movies - just like old times.