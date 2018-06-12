FAMILY & PARENTING

REUNITED: Wake County woman surprises sister at school after returning from Air Force

EMBED </>More Videos

REUNITED: Wake County woman surprises sister at school after returning from Air Force (WTVD)

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) --
Herbert Akins Road Elementary student Delaney Collins got a surprise visit from her sister, Ryann, who is in the Air Force.

The 8-year-old was walking to lunch when her sister, who was hiding behind a doorway, walked toward her in the hallway of the school in Fuquay-Varina.



They haven't seen each other since January.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sisters wiped tears from their eyes after an overdue embrace.

"I'm really happy to see my sister," Delaney said. "I haven't seen her in a long time.

Ryann, who graduated from Leesville Road High School, was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita, TX, and is now at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, AR.

So, what does the pair have planned not that they've been reunited?

They will have a sleepover and watch movies - just like old times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfeel goodwake county newsair forceFuquay-Varina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Large tree branch just misses newlyweds in wedding video
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News