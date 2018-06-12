ABC11 TOGETHER

Miss North Carolina Competition in Raleigh on Saturday June 23rd

EMBED </>More Videos

061218-wtvd-miss-nc-vid (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The 2018 Miss North Carolina Competition will take place Saturday, June 23 in Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.

This year 49 young women from around the state will compete for the Miss North Carolina title. The winner will represent the state at the Miss America Scholarship Pageant later this year.
RELATED: Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the Miss North Carolina Competition and you can watch it live on ABC11 at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23.
Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherMiss North Carolinamiss america
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
Wake Co. woman becomes kidney donor to stranger, inspires transplant chain
Festival for the Eno Returns to Durham
Pink Lemonade Challenge raises money to fight cancer
Cumberland County teen finds stolen wallet, returns it to owner
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News