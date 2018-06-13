BUSINESS

New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'

Opening of Wake Forest Aquatic Center still delayed (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
The opening of the Holding Park Aquatic Center is delayed "indefinitely," according to Wake Forest town officials.

Officials said recent rain is the cause for the holdup of the project, at 133 West Owen Avenue.

The site lies in a low area with limited drainage and is surrounded by trees, making it difficult for the site to dry out, according to a news release from the town.

New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'



This isn't the first time weather has delayed construction. Freezing temperatures held up construction this winter.

The project is 80 percent complete with the pool shells finished and shade structures and water slides installed.

But they're not setting completion or opening dates due to the unpredictable weather.

The final phase of construction includes pouring the concrete pool deck, applying the rest of the pool plaster, and installing the fencing.

The contractor is Harrod and Associates Constructors, Inc.

"We're disappointed, but the weather is out of our control," said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Director Ruben Wall in a news release. "Still, we're trying to look at the big picture. The original Holding Park Pool served our community well for over 70 years. We want the new aquatic center to be here for another 70 years, so it's important we build it the right way."
