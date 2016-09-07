Now Open: Poyner YMCA in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --The Triangle's latest YMCA is now open on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
The Poyner YMCA grand opening is set for June 20, but a soft opening has members working out with limited hours.
If you join before the end of June you will receive half off the joining fee.
"A person can save anywhere between $55 and $110 depending on who is joining with your membership," explained Joy Pariz, Poyner YMCA Senior Membership Experience Director.
Pariz said when you join one YMCA, you join all YMCA's in the Triangle and across the state and country if they honor a nationwide membership.
"We want to be a conveyor of people," Pariz said. "We want to bring people together for lots of different reasons. We want to help people with their health and wellness whether it's spirit, mind or body. And, we want to do good in downtown Raleigh. We want to work with other volunteer projects, we want to collaborate to do amazing things here in the downtown area."