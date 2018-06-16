Durham experiences increase in vehicle break-ins in 2018

DURHAM, N.C. --
Durham has experienced a recent uptick in the number of reported vehicle break-ins throughout the city.

There were 428 cases reported from May 1 through June 9, which is a 15 percent increase over the same period in 2017.

The most commonly stolen items include credit and debit cards, purses, wallets, tools, money and computers/tablets.

The Durham Police Department is offering the following vehicle break-in crime prevention tips:
  • Be aware of your surroundings.

  • Do not leave packages in plain view inside your vehicle. Put them in the trunk or cover them up.

  • Do not leave valuables in your vehicle.

  • Keep a record of serial numbers for items such as stereo equipment, electronics and other personal items.

  • Keep your vehicle in a well-lighted area.

  • Report suspicious activity to 911.

  • Secure your vehicle at all times. Lock your doors.
