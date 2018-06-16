Car crashes into Fayetteville Rite Aid, 2 treated for minor injuries

A car drove into the Rite Aid at Morganton and Bonanza. Driver has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. A customer in the store received minor injuries that were treated on scene. FFD is assessing the structural damage and FPD is determining the cause of the crash pic.twitter.com/mnKFAZwtrO — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 16, 2018

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville police tweeted about a car being driven into a Rite Aid on the corner of Morganton and Bonanza Road.The driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and one customer was treated on the scene for minor injuries.Fayetteville fire officials are assessing structural damage and police have yet to determine the cause of the crash.