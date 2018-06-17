SPORTS

Tre Jones taking meaning of Duke's Brotherhood to a new level

EMBED </>More Videos

Tre Jones is the number-one-rated point guard in the incoming college freshman class. His brother, Tyus Jones, was also rated as a top point guard in his freshman class. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tre Jones is the number-one-rated point guard in the incoming college freshman class. His brother, Tyus Jones, was also rated as a top point guard in his freshman class.

Tre Jones will attend Duke University to play basketball like his brother did, but he's making it clear he isn't trying to fill any type of shadow.

Jones said Duke was the right fit for him and he believes it will give him the best chance at winning a National Championship.

Tyus Jones averaged 11.8 points per game in his freshman year at Duke, before being drafted as the 24th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Tre is already farther along than his brother was at this point.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsDuke Blue DevilsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News