Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street at North Duke Street and Horton Road.Police said just after 2:30 Monday morning the man was walking across the road when an unknown driver hit him and fled the scene.Officers are searching for a dark-colored Sedan with heavy front-end damage.Authorities have yet to release the man's identity.Anyone with information is asked to call investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.