The Wake County Board of Commissioners narrowly approved the purchase of a portion of the former Crooked Creek Golf Course with a 4-3 vote at its regular meeting Monday.The purchase price is $4 million for the 164-acre former golf course near Fuquay-Varina, which closed in 2015.The property is off Hilltop Needmore Road, west of U.S. 401. The county will purchase 143 acres of the property from The Conservation Fund.The county said it will hire a consultant to help develop a master plan for the property.Some of the options discussed in the past include a park, nonprofit use, and affordable housing uses.The master planning process, which will include community input, is expected to begin by the end of 2018.While its future is discussed, the property will be closed to the public. The county plans to install gates, bollards, fences, lighting, and signs to keep people out.The total cost related to the property are estimated to be 4.696 million during the next two years, including the purchase price.