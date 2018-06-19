ASSAULT

Correctional employee assaulted by inmates at Central Prison taken to hospital with serious injury

Central Prison in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C.
A Central Prison employee assaulted by two inmates was transported to a local hospital for a serious injury, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials say two Central Prison inmates were involved in an assault with the correctional employee at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The employee, Unit Manager Brent Soucier, was assaulted with a 'homemade' weapon.

The two inmates, Jaquan Lane and Andrew Ellis, were both transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The assault happened in the housing area at the prison. The area has been placed on lockdown.

The incident is under internal investigation. DPS will pursue criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the assault.
