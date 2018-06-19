Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Helicopter slams to the ground at highway patrol training facility (WTVD)

RALEIGH --
The pilot and the passenger involved in a helicopter crash at the State Highway Patrol training facility have been identified.

The pilot has been identified as Trooper R. M. Collie with District 4 in Wake County and the passenger has been identified as Clint Stone, Assistant Federal Security Director with TSA/Federal Air Marshal Service.

The helicopter went down around 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the landing pad off Garner Road at E. Tryon Road.


The helicopter took off, went about five to six feet above the ground when the pilot lost control and started to fall back down to the ground, Sgt. Michael Baker with the Highway Patrol said.

As the aircraft started to fall, the rotor hit the ground, the helicopter fell to its side and the tail broke off.
EMBED More News Videos

Drone footage of helicopter crash site


Collie was treated nearby at the SHP medical facility and Stone was transported to WakeMed with minor injuries.

The helicopter is a military surplus chopper that was purchased by the highway patrol for training.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will investigate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterRaleigh
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News