Florida man gets 12 years in battery of deputy, police dog

Dennis Flint (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

FORT MYERS, Fla. --
A Florida man has been found guilty of kicking a sheriff's deputy and a police dog.

The News-Press reports 52-year-old Dennis Lamar Flint was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison for the assault.

A State Attorney's Office release says Lee County Sheriff deputies responded to a call about a crash last November and found an abandoned, damaged car.

A K-9 unit found Flint in a nearby backyard.

The release says deputies attempted to arrest Flint, who then kicked a deputy in the chest four times.

It says Flint was then shocked with a stun gun that "appeared to have virtually no effect" and bit by a K-9. It says he kicked the dog twice and punched another deputy in the arm.
