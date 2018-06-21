COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Holly Springs woman celebrates 103rd birthday with ride on firetruck

Holly Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday just how she wanted (WTVD)

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC (WTVD) --
A special birthday wish came true for a Holly Springs woman as she celebrates her 103rd birthday.

Martha Locklear Leach has a lot of life experience, but there is one thing she has always wanted to do- ride on a fire truck.

The Holly Springs Fire Department heard about Leach's wish and was happy to answer the call by taking her on a spin in their truck throughout the community.

Some residents took to the streets holding signs to wish Locklear well on her big birthday.

"I enjoyed it, the good Lord spared me to be here!" Leach said.

Firefighter Adam Godfrey was happy to drive Leach for her birthday. "It was amazing," Godfrey said. "I've never met anyone 103 years old, and to have the joy of them riding around in my firetruck and taking them around town-it was wonderful and I think she enjoyed it more than I did," he said.

The celebration doesn't end with the firetruck ride.

Leach's family will celebrate her actual 103rd birthday in early July with a party.
