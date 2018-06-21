Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Community still searching for Durham man missing since January (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The family of a man kidnapped in Durham hopes a billboard will create new leads in his disappearance.

The billboard of Charleston Goodman's picture overlooks the southbound lanes on the Durham Freeway.

The Goodman family said it serves as a reminder that the 27-year-old is still missing.

On January 28, just after 6 p.m., Goodman's mother Tammie and several witnesses saw four men kidnap the young father off East Woodcroft Parkway.

Police said people should look for a Silver Early 2000 model Honda Odyssey with damage to the passenger sliding door.

The family believes Charleston is still alive.

With the warmer temperatures, they are concerned for the young man's health.

On Wednesday, Durham Police said there are no new developments in the investigation.

Since his kidnapping, the Goodman family have held vigils and posted signs about Charleston's case at businesses in Durham.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200. Crimestoppers is offering cash for any tip that leads to an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News