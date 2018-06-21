Wendell man with 24 arrests charged in brazen Cary jewelry heist

A Wendell man was arrested for the 24th time after authorities say he stole $500,000 worth of valuables.Danny Goldston, 31, is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.Authorities say Goldston and other man, who investigators are still searching for, broke into Artisian Jewelers at Cary Towne Center in May.One man is seen on survaillance video throwing a rock through the door and breaking in.Both were later seem smashing through display cases.Owner Malik Saeed told ABC11 the arrest is exciting news.Saeed explained after the incident, some DNA was left behind at the scene."Everyone was gloved up and had a mask on, but somehow they got a cut and we have a few drops of blood over here," said Saeed. "Cops... they came for the investigation and took all that."Goldston has several other breaking and entering charges on his lengthy record. He has also been charged with kidnapping and felony hit and run.Artisian Jewelers has been closed. Saeed said he hopes to reopen this weekend.