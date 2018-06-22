POLITICS

Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children

WASHINGTON --
The Pentagon will make space available on military bases for as many as 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children detained after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, says a spokesman.

The request for temporary shelter - amid a growing political battle over detained migrants - was made by the Department of Health and Human Services and accepted by the Defense Department, said the spokesman, Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis.

Triangle man reflects on immigration news
The immigration debate is having a ripple effect on a local group that empowers the Hispanic community in the Triangle.


A Pentagon memo to members of Congress, obtained by The Associated Press, said it has been asked to have the facilities available as early as July, through the end of the year.

It said HHS personnel or contractors for HHS "will provide all care for the children," including supervision, meals, clothing, medical services, transportation and other daily needs.

Melania Trump visits immigrant detainment facilities in Texas
First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"


ABC11 has learned that Fort Bragg will not be one of the bases utilized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationpoliticsu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
POLITICS
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News