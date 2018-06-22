TRAFFIC

Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect detours if you are headed into downtown Raleigh from the north. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you are headed into downtown from the north on Capital Boulevard this weekend, prepare to be detoured.

As part of the projects to replace the Wade Avenue and Peace Street bridges and improve the aesthetics of the northern gateway into downtown Raleigh, Capital Boulevard will be closed from Dortch Street to Peace Street.

All southbound traffic will be forced to turn right on Dortch, then left on West Street.

At the traffic light, detour traffic will turn left on Peace Street and then take another left onto the ramp and back onto southbound Capital Boulevard.

For some who live downtown, it will be a hassle worth dealing with.

"It's not great but it's going to be worth it in the end. I think the fascade of the actual roadway and the bridge is going to be really nice and help compliment downtown and kind of help the entrance way look a lot better," said Aaron Fields who lives on Fayetteville Street.

The closing will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Capital Boulevard will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday in time for rush hour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic delayRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash in Delaware kills father, 4 daughters
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News