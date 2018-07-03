Police arrest driver in Wilson fatal hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Wilson police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man on the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard. (WTVD)

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wilson police arrested the driver who hit and killed a man on the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard.

Authorities charged Efrain Yanez, 59, of Rocky Mount, with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after turning himself in.

It happened in the 5800 block of Ward Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday.

When officers responded to a hit-and-run call, they found 34-year-old Raymundo Orozco severely injured and not breathing.
Emergency medical responders administered lifesaving procedures but with no success.

Witnesses said Orozco was struck by a white vehicle that was traveling on Ward Boulevard heading north.

In a news release Monday, police said the vehicle is believed to be a 2003-2005 Buick Rendezvous. The vehicle is missing the driver's side headlight.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runWilson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News