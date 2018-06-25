POLICE OFFICER KILLED

Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty

2 men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Rocky Mount officer. (WTVD)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Rocky Mount police officer was killed in a car crash Saturday night, authorities said.

Officer Christopher Driver was traveling south on South Church Street when his patrol vehicle crashed with another car around 10:35 p.m. at 4112 South Church Street, officials said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says Driver was hired on Feb. 5th, 2013 and was promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer on Aug. 26th, 2017.

Officer Christopher Driver



The crash is still being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

A written statement by the Rocky Mount Police Department reads:
"The Rocky Mount Police Department is truly saddened by the loss of Officer Driver. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends. We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of Officer Driver's family during this time of bereavement."



Rocky Mount Fire Department also offered its condolences.

