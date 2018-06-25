Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty

Officer Christopher Driver

The Rocky Mount Police are truly saddened by a loss of one of our own brothers in blue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/Pr02jPRmQh — RockyMountPolice (@RMPD1875) June 24, 2018

We are saddened to learn about the accident that took the life of one of our brothers in blue. Please keep the officer’s family, the RMPD, and all the city workforce in your prayers as we mourn this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/yQz1efPq6E — RockyMountFire (@RockyMountFire) June 24, 2018

A Rocky Mount police officer was killed in a car crash Saturday night, authorities said.Officer Christopher Driver was traveling south on South Church Street when his patrol vehicle crashed with another car around 10:35 p.m. at 4112 South Church Street, officials said.The Rocky Mount Police Department says Driver was hired on Feb. 5th, 2013 and was promoted to the rank of Senior Police Officer on Aug. 26th, 2017.The crash is still being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.A written statement by the Rocky Mount Police Department reads:Rocky Mount Fire Department also offered its condolences.