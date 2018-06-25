ANIMAL NEWS

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again?

There's possible baby giraffe news on this "World Giraffe Day!"

NEW YORK --
April the Giraffe could be pregnant again!



Officials in upstate New York at the Animal Adventure Park were she lives say they are waiting for results of a pregnancy test.

April became a worldwide internet sensation last year, when everyone, waited, waited and waited for April to give birth.

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April welcomes her new baby calf
After months of watching, April the Giraffe gave birth to her calf Saturday morning in front of an online audience of more than a million viewers


Baby Tajiri is now a year old. He could be a big brother soon!

Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park, posted the update on the park's Facebook page.

Patch said the park has shipped off stool samples to another zoo's laboratory to confirm whether April is expecting another giraffe calf.

VIDEO: A look at the moment April gave birth:

Raw video of April the Giraffe

