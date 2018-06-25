  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77

Richard Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has died (Credit: Steve Snowden/Getty Images)

Richard Benjamin Harrison, the grandfather figure affectionately known as "The Old Man" on the television show "Pawn Stars" has died, his son Rick Harrison said.

Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn Shop announced his death on Facebook Monday morning, saying he died over the weekend surrounded by his family.

"The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss," the post read. "He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show 'Pawn Stars.'"



He was referred to as the "the brains behind the brawn" of the pawn shop and was well known for his blunt advice.

Harrison was born in Danville, Virginia, March 4, 1941.

When he was 1, his family moved to Lexington, North Carolina, where they lived off South Main Street.

Harrison attended Lexington High School, but left during his junior year, the Lexington Dispatch reports.

According to his bio on the show's website, he moved to Las Vegas in 1981, where the shop is located, after retiring from the Navy and losing in the real estate market.

The Old Man was a popular favorite on "Pawn Stars," the History Channel reality series centered on the daily business of the pawn shop, which he co-owned with his son Rick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsNevada
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
WATCH LIVE: Miss North Carolina competition
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 arrested in death of Rocky Mount police officer
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Child, 3 adults injured in head-on crash in Raleigh
Wilson teen honored at BET Awards for solo school walkout
Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case
Supreme Court won't hear North Carolina districting dispute
Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near park
Rain showers push into the Triangle
Show More
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
'Bathroom bill' fight returns to a North Carolina courtroom
1 killed after pickup truck slams into car in Cumberland County
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Street dedicated to Edgecombe Co. deputy who was killed in March
More News