Long drives morph into promising golf business

Chase Duncan, who played golf at N.C. State, has been teaching the game at Lonnie Poole Golf Course since it opened in 2009.At 119 pounds, he's "pound for pound" the longest hitter in the world and has videos to prove it.His technique, along with advancing technology, led to a start-up company called Own Your Golf Game.Recently, Duncan teamed up with a pair of ex-UNC tennis players including Taylor Meyer, the co-founder of Hyperspace Ventures.Meyer's company created the food and drink app UConnection, which was sold in 2016.Hyperspace Ventures has blossomed into the sports space.The partnership plan is to scale Duncan's secret swing methodology and techniques online.He's already helping golfers on all seven continents.Who says rival schools can't play nice?!