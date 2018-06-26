3 Great White sharks recently tracked off the coast of North Carolina

Three Great White sharks have been tracked along the North Carolina coast in recent weeks.According to OCEARCH's global shark tracker, Miss Costa, an immature female shark, was the last Great White to ping near the shorelines.She is 12 feet, five inches long and weighs roughly 1,668 pounds.Miss Costa was first tagged in September 2016 near Nantucket, Massachusetts.The other sharks are a mature male named Hilton and an immature female named Savannah.