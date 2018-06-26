One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County

#BREAKING: Two car accident on Ramsey street near 295. Westarea fire confirm at least one fatal. Working to get more details now. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/fptmP4y9K8 — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) June 26, 2018

The Westarea Fire Department has confirmed that one person has been killed in a two-car accident on Ramsey Street near 295 in Cumberland County.State Troopers said that one driver was traveling Northbound and a truck was heading south when the truck hydroplaned across the highway, crossing the center line and colliding with the car.Troopers said the collision resulted in one death.This is a developing story, check back for updates.