One person killed in two-car accident in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC --
The Westarea Fire Department has confirmed that one person has been killed in a two-car accident on Ramsey Street near 295 in Cumberland County.


State Troopers said that one driver was traveling Northbound and a truck was heading south when the truck hydroplaned across the highway, crossing the center line and colliding with the car.

Troopers said the collision resulted in one death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
