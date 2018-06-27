SPORTS

Tragedy, unworn soccer jerseys spawns charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Many World Cup fans don't have a shirt to wear or even shoes. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Weeks of world-class soccer during the World Cup is surely inspiring youngsters around the globe.



Unfortunately, many don't have a shirt to wear let alone proper shoes.

That's where the Jung family comes in.

First, lets back up a few decades.

Born in Poland, Emily Jung became an orphan as a three-week-old infant when her parents were killed in an accident.

Emily spent 16 years in an orphanage where clothing was in short supply; she would get one new outfit to wear each year and that was it.

While visiting her three grandchildren in Raleigh, Emily made a comment about how lucky they were to have a closet full of clothes.

A light bulb went off and the Jung's created DonateSport.Org.

Working out of their North Raleigh garage, it's a family affair.

Mom, Dad, and all three kids sort donations and help box them up. Partners, like N.C. FC help collect and ship them out.

In two years, over $200,000 worth of donations have made a difference locally and all over the world.

The goal is to eventually have donation bins all around the Triangle.

One 10-year-old Kenyan boy even received a donated pair of cleats; it was the first pair of shoes of any kind he's had in 10 years of life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssoccerWorld CupRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News