AMAZON

Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

On Thursday, Amazon announced an offering to help entrepreneurs build their own companies delivering Amazon packages. (WTVD)

By
On Thursday, Amazon announced an offering to help entrepreneurs build their own companies delivering Amazon packages.

The company said small business owners will be able to hire tens of thousands of delivery drivers across the U.S., and Amazon is pledging to actively help interested entrepreneurs start, set up, and manage their businesses.

Prime Wardrobe: What to know about 'try before you buy' fashion from Amazon
On Wednesday Amazon rolled out its "try before you buy" wardrobe feature to all Prime members. Here's what you need to know about the feature and similar services.


The company is also committing $1 million towards funding startup costs for military veterans, offering reimbursements of $10,000 for qualified candidates.

Recently, the company has come under fire from President Donald Trump who tweeted that Amazon should pay the U.S. Postal Service more for shipping its packages.

Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said the new program is not a response to Trump, but a way to make sure that the company can deliver its growing number of orders.

"This is really about meeting growth for our future," Clark said.

Amazon said in addition to these startups, they will be partnering with larger carriers such as UPS and FedEx.

"We wanted to empower small businesses to grow with the rising tide of the growing industry of supply chain and logistics, and so what better way than to have these entrepreneurs take advantage of Amazon's 20 plus years of operational experience in order to build their own business delivering Amazon packages," Amazon spokeswoman Amanda Ip told Jonah Kaplan. "Over time, we believe that this offer is going to empower hundreds of new small businesses to tire tens of thousands of delivery drivers all across the U.S."

EMBED More News Videos

Jonah Kaplan sits down with Amazon's Amanda Ip to talk about their new business venture



Amazon declined to comment On Raleigh-Durham's candidacy for HQ2.

More information about becoming a partner can be found online.

Seattle residents warn of potential changes that come with Amazon HQ
It's irrefutable that Amazon's presence has injected life - and cash - into downtown Seattle, but that doesn't automatically make the tech giant a good neighbor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazondelivery servicebusiness
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
AMAZON
Prime Wardrobe: What to know about 'try before you buy'
WATCH: Amazon worker hides package from husband
Raleigh ranked No. 1 on Amazon's finalist housing markets
Amazon items for toddlers
More amazon
BUSINESS
3 professional development events for a productive week in Raleigh
Barbers to burgers: Here's what's new in downtown Raleigh
Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage
Durham city and county fire departments merge July 1; What does it mean for you?
Best Buy to abandon CDs entirely on July 1st
More Business
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News