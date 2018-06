Red Robin serving $1.99 kids meals all summer

Meatballs on a stick



Grilled Chicken Dip'ns



Red's Burger



Swirly Twirly Pasta



M.V.P Pizza

Red Robin is firing up its Summer of Yumm promotion by serving $1.99 kids meals every Wednesday.The deal will continue through Aug. 29 and is available for dine-in only with the purchase of an adult meal at participating restaurants.Kids must order from their menu , which offers a multitude of choices including:The kids meals are normally priced between $4.99 and $5.99, and they come with various sides including broccoli, apples, steak fries, or oranges.Red Robin continues its Summer of Yumm promotion by offering two more $5 deals.The first deal is $5 shareables, which are usually priced between $7-$9, and the second is its $5 Mountain High Mudd Pie, usually priced at $6.99.