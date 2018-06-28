U.S. & WORLD

Man seen on car hood on Florida highway says he was stopping ex

EMBED </>More Videos

Man talks about wild ride on car's hood. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

A man seen on video holding onto the hood of a car traveling down I-95 in South Florida is talking about the entire ordeal.

Junior Francis said it all started at his ex-girlfriend's friend home on Sunday. The two had gotten into a fight over the Mercedes which they both share.
EMBED More News Videos

Man on hood talks on cell phone. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 26, 2018.



Francis said the couple has a complicated relationship and share a 5-year-old daughter.

When his ex, Patresha Isidore, jumped into the car, Francis hopped onto the hood thinking that would keep her from leaving.

Instead Isadore got on the I-95, traveling at 70 miles per hour, while Francis held on with one hand, using the other one to call police.

Francis ended up holding on to that hood for miles.

"I didn't think I had it in me to stay on for that long," Francis said.

Authorities released 911 calls from the incident, including the call from Francis in which he can be heard repeatedly yelling at Isidore to stop the vehicle.

"She's swerving the car and I'm on top of the car. I really need help," Francis told the dispatcher.

Eventually, Isidore stopped. She was later arrested by police on a charge of crimes against a person exposing them to harm.

According to Isidore's arrest report, Francis told police he did not want to press charges against his daughter's mother and refused to provide a sworn recorded statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Latest updates on the Thai youth soccer team rescue
Violent road rage incident caught on camera
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News