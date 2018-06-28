5 people killed, shooter in custody after shooting at Capital Gazette in Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 5 dead and others injured in Maryland newsroom shooting (WTVD)

At least five people were shot and killed Thursday at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, with a witness saying a single gunman fired into the newsroom.

A reporter at The Capital tweeted that a single individual shot multiple people. Phil Davis, who covers business and politics for the newspaper, tweeted that the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

He added, "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Twitter user Anthony Messenger, who identifies as an intern with the Capital Gazette, also tweeted for help.



The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to reports of the shooting.


Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers were searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.


Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.
The Capital and newspapers including the Maryland Gazette are owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

President Trump has been briefed.



White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters says "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shooting
Top Stories
Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
Fort Bragg paratrooper hurt after parachute malfunction
Chick-fil-A worker hailed as hero after saving customer
Fox becomes Durham County's 1st rabies case of the year
Dump truck shot at on I-495 in Wake County
What you need to know: Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks
Teen injured during high-speed chase, wreck in Moore County
Show More
Putin, Trump to have summit in Helsinki on July 16
Man seen on car hood on Florida highway says he was stopping ex
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Chipotle closing up to 65 stores as part of restructuring
Dozens of hammerhead shark pups found dead in Honolulu
More News