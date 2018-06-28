Wake County Human Services holds hot car demonstration

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Officials demonsrate the dangers of hot cars (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
On Thursday, Wake County Human Services held a two-hour-long demonstration outside their Sunnybrook Road office in Raleigh to stress the importance of not leaving children unattended in a hot car.

A Chevy Equinox that displayed the difference between the outside and inside of the vehicle was parked in front of the building.

Staffers also made s'mores by using the car's dashboard to "bake" the snack.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, over 700 children have died from being left alone in a car since 1998. Furthermore, 54 percent of these cases involve the child or children being forgotten. Statistics show that 17 percent of kids who died were left in the vehicle intentionally.

"People think they can leave their child in the car for just a few minutes, and that's never okay," said Suzanne Luyoden, an employee with the county's human services department. "Even when the window cracked on a 70-degree day, we've had fatalities in vehicles."

In early June, a Raleigh infant died after being left alone in a car for four hours. "It hits very close to home when it happens in your own community," Luyoden added. "What we do with that, what we beg the public to do, everybody to do, is take part in this initiative. If you see a child in an unattended vehicle, please call 911. Stay with the vehicle and call 911."

Luyoden said "ACT" is an acronym the department uses to educate parents, guardians, and caregivers.

The acronym stands for: Avoid heatstrokes, Create reminders, and Take action.

The department urges anyone who sees an unattended child left in a car to stay with a vehicle and call 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild deathWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News