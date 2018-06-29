Trooper: Driver injured after falling asleep while driving on I-95 in Cumberland County

Troopers believe a man fell asleep while driving on I-95 and crashed his truck

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One man is in the hospital after North Carolina State Troopers said he crashed his truck Friday morning.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. on I-95 near Godwin Road.

Troopers believe the man fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed his truck between two trees.



Officials have yet to release the man's identity or the extent of his injuries.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man injuredcar crashcumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Porsche was traveling close to 150mph when it hit tree on Wade Avenue; UNC REX doctor killed
Heat advisory in effect for Saturday
Garner man charged in series of break-ins, most at Cary animal hospitals
MD shooting latest: Suspect had bitter history with newspaper
Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'
2 charged in deadly shooting of Fayetteville man
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Annapolis shooting victim had ties to Raleigh
Show More
2 arrested for beating elderly woman in Robeson Co.
Rocky Mount police officer killed in crash to be laid to rest
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
Hammer attack at Chicago McDonald's caught on video
Maryland's Capital Gazette stands tall after shooting tragedy
More News