ITEAM

Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'

EMBED </>More Videos

ITEAM reports on the possible risks of the Neuse River (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It may be a generational pastime, but that doesn't make it any less dangerous.

A recent injury to a Triangle teenager has both first-responders and riverkeepers warning of the risks involved jumping from a bridge into the Neuse River, a spot known locally as "The Pipes."

Located near Capital Boulevard in northeast Raleigh, the jump site is a short walk through the weeds off the Neuse River Greenway; the bridge is covered in spray paint and looks like it's been abandoned for years.



"There are so many ways to enjoy the Neuse River and not be an idiot," Matthew Starr, the Neuse's Riverkeeper with Sound Rivers, quips to ABC11."This is not a lake, this is not a bridge in Wrightsville Beach. Most of the river is knee-depth the whole way across and if there hasn't been a lot of rain, it's even shallower."

Chopper 11HD flew over the bridge and caught video of some teens jumping and swimming in the area, including some treading water, suggesting a depth safe enough to jump - but Starr said that's not a guarantee of a soft bottom.

"Every year we do a massive cleanup and we pull up all kinds of trash, including tires, shopping carts, cash registers. There's rocks, there's tree stumps - and the water is not clear enough to see at the bottom," he said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the teenager hurt in a fall earlier this month is recuperating. A spokesman offered no other details about the extent of the injury.

Wake County EMS was also a part of the response, and officials told the I-Team that teens run the risk of a delayed response from crews in the case of an emergency because of the tough terrain.

"Any delay is critical - those minutes could be a big difference in the patient's suffering," Jeff Hammerstein, Assistant Chief of Wake County EMS, told ABC11. ""The other issue with that is when we're talking about navigating through this type of terrain - there are issues for responder safety as well. Are we going to get hurt in a fall trying to make our way through there?"

The U.S. Geological Service (USGS) measures the river's depth and flow via several gauges along the Neuse and other streams and creeks in Wake County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
iteamsafetyswimmingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
I-Team: Online pharmacy shutting down after selling fake cancer drugs
Tips to avoid work-at-home scams
I-Team: The No. 1 thing to check before you leave for the beach
What Friday's SCOTUS ruling means for you and your cell phone
More iteam
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News