Fayetteville police are investigating after a car crashed into the Picken Coop Antique Store around the 700 block of Ramsey Street.Two cars traveling southbound sideswiped each other around 11 a.m. Saturday. One car veered right and the other veered left into the antique store, authorities said.The SUV went into a bay door opening and only hit contents of the shop.There were no serious injuries but both drivers were transported to the hospital for evaluation.