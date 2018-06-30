SOCIETY

Raleigh hosts immigration policy protests along with other US cities

People rally in Downtown Raleigh and Chapel Hill denouncing family separation (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in all fifty states, demanding the Trump administration reunite families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The marches even extended to the Triangle.

People rallied in Downtown Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

Their message? Families belong together.
