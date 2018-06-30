Raleigh hosts immigration policy protests along with other US cities

“Families belong together,” chant the people at a rally in Raleigh to reunite #detained #immigrantchildren with their families, one of 100s of multiethnic marches happening in the US. More today on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/EqdQvXtOL5 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 30, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in all fifty states, demanding the Trump administration reunite families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.The marches even extended to the Triangle.People rallied in Downtown Raleigh and Chapel Hill.Their message? Families belong together.