Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins

CARY, NC
Cary Police said there were at least two vehicle break-ins during the weekend that seemed similar.

One of those break-ins happened at Jack Smith Park.

While a woman and her family were enjoying the park, a thief was helping themselves to her purse.

The woman said her car was locked, but the thief broke in with a screwdriver.

The person took her credit cards and went on a $15,000 shopping spree.

Capt. Randall Rhyne who oversees Cary Police Criminal Investigations said this crime could have been prevented.

"Lock your cars. That is the No. 1 thing," Rhyne said. "And the other thing is do not leave valuables in the passenger compartment where they are easily sought. Because once they are seen, you are very likely to become a victim."

Police are investigating these recent incidents and said it is too soon to know whether they are connected.
