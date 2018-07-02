EDUCATION

Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Student claims work-study scam cost jobs at Fayetteville Tech. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A college student at Fayetteville Technical Community College spoke to ABC11 weeks after he and others said they believe they were wrongfully fired from their campus work-study job.

He claimed that a staffer at the college schemed with several VA work-study students in a money-making plot.

In exchange for a portion of their financial aid, the staffer would sign off on adding hours that students didn't work to their checks. The student, along with several others in the program, was fired.

"I've never been punished for something I've never done," he told ABC11. "One day I go into work, they call me into the office and tell me I don't have a job anymore. A lot of vets are homeless. I was one and to revisit not having a job anymore, it's mentally straining."

Fayetteville Technical College released the following statement to ABC11:

"The College did investigate the matter and immediately self-reported our findings with the appropriate state and federal agencies. We understand the information we shared is under the review of the VA Office of the Inspector General.

Because of the serious nature of the allegations and the actions the college took in terminating the employment of more than half of the college employees in our veteran's office, that office must be rebuilt."

"I don't think that's fair at all," the student said. "I don't think the school is looking out for the students."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationjobsstudentscollege studentscandalfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
More Education
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News