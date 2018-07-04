Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street

ROCKY MOUNT, NC --Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide after they say a 58-year-old man was found dead.
On Wednesday, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to a suspicious call in the 400 block of S. Church Street.
When officers arrived they found a deceased male.
Police are not releasing the victim's identity until they notify the family.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).