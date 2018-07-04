Rocky Mount police investigate homicide on S. Church Street

Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide after they say a 58-year-old man was found dead.On Wednesday, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to a suspicious call in the 400 block of S. Church Street.When officers arrived they found a deceased male.Police are not releasing the victim's identity until they notify the family.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).