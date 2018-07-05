Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3707668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the full Raleigh Fourth of July fireworks special.

Raleigh celebrated Independence Day a little differently this year, moving the familiar downtown fireworks to the fairgrounds.City Hall said dwindling space for viewing in downtown Raleigh fueled the decision to move the fireworks to the area near Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena."Instead of having two shoot locations, like we've had for the past six years, one at Red Hat Amphitheater and one on Fayetteville Street, we've combined the two, brought them back out to west Raleigh," said Taylor Traversari with the City of Raleigh.Revelers came out with blankets, lawn chairs and beverages of choice to celebrate July Fourth. Parking was freeSo how was the show? Some were underwhelmed."They could've been bigger," said Jason Snead. "We were promised boomtastic, I think."Jessica Snead also felt they could have been better."Everything you remember as a kid is amazing, and you're always wishing to recreate it," she said. "it was fun though."Others appreciated the open space and reduced traffic congestion compared to downtown."After it came back here after so many years, it was really nice being able to get here and not being congested like in downtown," Jay Carter said.Joseph Sewell agreed."This at least has a few ways to get out of here versus the one time we were down there," Sewell said. "Traffic was atrocious."