Teen falls 125 feet to death at NC waterfall

File photo of Rainbow Falls (Shutterstock/Eric Romano)

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 16-year-old girl is dead after falling from Rainbow Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the unidentified girl was with her family when she fell about 125 feet from the waterfall in Gorges State Park.

Authorities have yet to comment on how she fell.

The teen's death is the latest in a string of waterfall related deaths.

A man reportedly died at Rainbow Falls in June while trying to save his dog.

Man dies trying to save his dog at NC waterfall
Authorities found a man who died going over Rainbow Falls while trying to save his dog.


Two other deaths were reported at Elk River Falls over the last two weeks.

Second drowning in 6 weeks reported at NC waterfall
A drowning was reported Sunday night after a man jumped from the rocks at Elk River Falls and did not resurface.

The Assosciated Press contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killednorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
911 call released in Brier Creek murder-suicide
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed during crash in Zebulon
Two-alarm fire breaks out at Raleigh home
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Fayetteville police identify officer involved in fatal shooting
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
NC family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race
'Person of interest' sought in rapper XXXTentacion's murder
Show More
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
More News