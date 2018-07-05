TRAVEL

Hitchhikers surprise NC driver with 'Wagon Wheel' performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Social media is all about two hitchhikers sharing their love of music. (WTVD)

Adam Frary
TROUTMAN, NC (WTVD) --
Sometimes, social media is all about two hitchhikers sharing their love of music.

"So I am at Sheetz in Troutman N.C. getting gas and hear two guys laughing and talking about (their) journey and how tuff it's going to be. One of the guys had a guitar the other a sign that said 77 South! I figure I am going to have a little fun with these guys and see if they can sing my Dad "Whirleys" fav song "Wagonwheel" and trust me they killed it! Best $20 I have spent in a long time," said Dwayne Gaulding in a Facebook post this week.

Gaulding's Facebook post has been shared more than 1,000 times and already has 40,000 views.

Dwayne was at the Iredell County convenience store when he approached the two hitchhikers; one of whom had a ukulele.

They were headed in different directions, but they shared a love for the song "Wagon Wheel" that name-drops North Carolina several times. The original song was co-written by Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.

You may be familiar with the Darius Rucker version.

Coincidentally, Old Crow Medicine Show was discovered on the streets of Boone, N.C., by bluegrass legend Doc Watson. They were busking in front of a pharmacy when Watson's daughter heard them and asked her dad to listen, according to Wikipedia.

And there's a natural Charlotte racing connection: Dwayne Gaulding is the father of NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelhikingmusicviralviral videonorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
5 questions every Airbnb renter should ask before booking
One dead, nine injured after boat explosion in the Bahamas
Beautiful waterspout captured on camera in Italy
More Travel
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Thai official: Rescued boys generally healthy and smiling
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News