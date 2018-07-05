SPORTS

Hoops Africa: Why a UNC grad turned basketball filmmaker

Taylor Sharp's UNC experiences have led him to a new creative endeavor. (WTVD)

Taylor Sharp is just 24 years old but is grabbing life by the scruff of the neck. A former Morehead-Cain scholar at UNC, he's already traveled the world, works for the NBA and has a feature-length documentary to his name.

"Hoops Africa: Ubuntu Matters" was borne out of Sharp's experiences working for Zimbabwe-based non-profit Hoops for Hope.

He was so touched by his experiences there that he felt compelled to share their story, the story of the explosion of basketball in Africa and the cultural wisdom that underpins it all.

The movie has aired on NBAtv and will shortly be available to download on iTunes.

Watch the video to see more and hear from Sharp.
