Startling video shows the dangers of riding in the bed of a pickup truck

Have you ever ridden in the back of a pickup truck? Well, North Carolina agencies are advising against it and a new video shows why. (WTVD)

Have you ever ridden in the back of a pickup truck?

Well, North Carolina agencies are advising against it and a new video shows why.

The video was originally posted to the North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program Facebook page as part of a Click it or Ticket campaign. It was then posted to the Kitty Hawk Police Department page, where it was shared more than 49,000 times.



The video shows a car running into the back of a pickup truck that had dummies in the back.

The dummies go flying into the air and then fall back to the ground.

In North Carolina, it is legal for passengers over the age of 16 to ride in the back of a pickup truck, however, some agencies, like Kitty Hawk police, are asking people to think twice before doing so.
