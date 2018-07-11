Connecticut woman finds razor blade in Walmart shopping cart handle

A woman was cut by a razor blade hidden underneath a Walmart shopping cart handle.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. --
A woman in Connecticut was cut by a razor blade that was hidden underneath a shopping cart handle.

Kelly Boulay said in a Facebook post that she cut her finger on the handle of a shopping cart at the East Windsor store Sunday night.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the razor was intentionally stuck in the handle.

"Unfortunately, this is one of those things that somebody could have done maliciously for the only intent of harming another person," said East Windsor Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Carl.

Walmart staff were notified and immediately started checking other shopping carts for razor blades.

No other blades have been found at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
