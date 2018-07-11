FAMILY & PARENTING

New York mom has 10th child at same hospital, delivered by same doctor

Kemberly Richardson meets with the Hernandez family after they welcomed their tenth child into the world.

WEST ISLIP, New York --
A Long Island mother recently gave birth to her 10th child, all at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor.

Savannah Leigh Hernandez made her grand entrance into the world Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, the latest member of the growing Hernandez clan.

At first, Dawn and Joe Hernandez said they didn't want children. But after having their first, they decided to have a second and loved the experience so much they kept going. Now, their Coram home is full of life and love.

Some of Dawn's pregnancies were smooth sailing, while others were more difficult. "Child number 4," as she put it, was an emergency C-section.

Even more unique, the same physician, Dr. Livoti, delivered all of the children.

The family -- made up of mom, dad, 15-year-old Joseph, 12-year-old Rebecca, 10-year-old Nicholas, 9-year-old Madison, 8-year-old Julianna, 7-year-old Alex, 5-year-old Zoey, 4-year-old Noah, 2-year-old Hunter, and 3-day-old Savannah -- are thrilled with the new addition, and the happy couple isn't ruling out having more children.
