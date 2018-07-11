PETS & ANIMALS

Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

A baby prehensile-tailed porcupine was born at the Brookfield Zoo July 2. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
The Brookfield Zoo announced Tuesday the birth of a baby porcupine.

The baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, born July 2, is the first of its kind to be born at Brookfield Zoo. He does not yet have a name.

Baby porcupines, or "porcupettes," are born after a 203-day gestation period. Weighing just under a pound, porcupettes are born with soft quills to prevent injury to mom during the birthing process. The baby's quills will harden and sharpen with keratin after a few days.

The porcupette is being handreared by zoo staff because his mother was not allowing him to nurse. Staff said he is "thriving."

Both of the porcupine's parents, 5-year-old Lucia and 4-year-old Eddie, are members of Brookfield Zoo's Animal Ambassador Program and can be seen in Hamill Family Play Zoo. Once the young porcupine is old enough he will also be part of this program, which allows visitors to get up close with some of the animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby animalscute animalsbirthbrookfield zoobaby
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas
Zsa Zsa dies weeks after being crowned 'World's Ugliest Dog'
PHOTOS: Amazing transformation of a very lucky CA bear
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News