4 dead in Oxford house fire, authorities say

Authorities said four people are dead after a house fire.Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the Oxford Police Department and Oxford Fire Department were dispatched to 215 Rectory St. for a residential structure fire.When the arrived, they found that the home was fully engulfed and neighbors advised that the residents could possibly still be inside.Once the fire was under control, firefighters entered the house and discovered four bodies.The victims have been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh.Their names have not yet been released.An investigation is ongoing.