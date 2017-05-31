4 students ID'd in Wakefield High School noose incident

Four Wakefield High School students have been identified in connection with a black teddy bear found hanging by a noose from the building next to a sign that read "Make Wakefield TRIPP again #smartlunch."The Wake County Public School System confirmed to ABC11 on Wednesday that the four had been identified and the school resource officer is investigating to determine any criminal charges.On Tuesday, students told ABC11 the sign was in reference to bringing back their former white principal who was replaced in 2015 and an hour-long lunch break that was done away with.It was quickly removed, but many staff and students saw it, and a photo quickly spread on social media.The school's principal, Malik Bazzell, said the school's stadium and baseball field were also vandalized.