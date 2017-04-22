ATV

4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County

A 4-year-old is in the hospital after she was struck by an ATV, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 4-year-old is in the hospital after she was struck by an ATV, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews rushed to Nathaniel Avenue near the Fayetteville Motor Speedway just after 6 Saturday evening after reports of an accident.

Highway Patrol tells ABC11 that a woman was riding an ATV when the child ran out into the road and was hit.

The girl's father took her to the hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing and it is still unknown if charges will be filed.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimeatvNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ATV
Durham teen killed in ATV accident
Berkeley County teenager dies in weekend ATV accident
7-year-old dies after ATV accident in Catawba County
Spotlight on ATV laws, safety after recent deaths
More atv
NEWS
Fort Bragg soldier dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road
Raleigh thieves target women in purse snatching scheme
American Airlines apologizes, puts flight attendant on leave after confrontation
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh thieves target women in purse snatching scheme
Fort Bragg soldier dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road
Durham teen killed in ATV accident
Chance of severe weather as big changes on the way
NC's long summer vacations are being challenged
Fire crews battle a blaze in Raleigh
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Show More
Raleigh March for Science draws huge crowd downtown
Large turnout for Walk to defeat ALS
Women's Empowerment 2017 takes over the Triangle
Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Download the AccuWeather app!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos