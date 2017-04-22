4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County

A 4-year-old is in the hospital after she was struck by an ATV, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.Emergency crews rushed to Nathaniel Avenue near the Fayetteville Motor Speedway just after 6 Saturday evening after reports of an accident.Highway Patrol tells ABC11 that a woman was riding an ATV when the child ran out into the road and was hit.The girl's father took her to the hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.The investigation is ongoing and it is still unknown if charges will be filed.