4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A 4-year-old is in the hospital after she was struck by an ATV, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency crews rushed to Nathaniel Avenue near the Fayetteville Motor Speedway just after 6 Saturday evening after reports of an accident.
Highway Patrol tells ABC11 that a woman was riding an ATV when the child ran out into the road and was hit.
The girl's father took her to the hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation is ongoing and it is still unknown if charges will be filed.
