5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border

Wrecker crews remove charred and mangled wreckage from the I-95 crash on Tuesday evening. (Greg Barnes)

LUMBERTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Five people, including an infant were killed, and two others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles that has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County just north of the South Carolina border.

Pictures from Chopper 11 HD showed there were at least 3 tractor-trailer trucks and 3 smaller vehicles involved.



Troopers said the tanker truck slammed into other vehicles.

Witnesses said it appeared the truck had some kind of fuel-tank problem and it caught fire. The flames and fuel then ignited other vehicles.



One of the trucks involved was a tanker, but the trailer did not ignite.

The flames spread across the grass of the median and shoulders and then into nearby wooded areas.

The NC DOT said the highway will be closed for hours. The northbound lanes will be open as soon as possible, but the southbound lanes will be closed until after midnight, said Steve Abbott of the NC DOT.

Motorist traveling south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street. Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.

Motorists traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/(Bond Street). Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.


